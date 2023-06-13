Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge’s explicit rant at Channel 4 producers has been leaked in full. The mum of two skyrocketed to fame alongside her husband Dick as they starred in their own show renovating a French castle.

The show was a long–time hit among Channel 4 viewers with fans loving the charm of the Strawbridge family, and their renovation hacks. However, during the filming on the last series of the show the couple were accused of bullying Channel 4 staff, something the couple has denied.

Reports emerged of a falling out between the couple and Channel 4 which let to the the broadcaster announcing it would no longer be working with the couple, saying they had: "taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future".

A short clip of Angel Strawbridge’s tirade with a Channel 4 producer leaked recently has now been leaked in full. Here’s what was said in the fall out.

Angel Strawbridge:"It’s not anyone’s fault, but I was up here for 15 minutes waiting and I wanted to know where you both were."

Producer : "The thing is, we’re all going to get really stressed, and this next week is not–"

Angel Strawbridge : "My husband speaks to everyone when he’s grumpy like a piece of s***.

Producer : "And I don’t like that either."

Angel Strawbridge : "No, I know, but when people are stressed, which, let me tell you, shall we start by f***ing that I went onto your Instagram and have had some f***ing... and saw some of the pictures that you’ve put up. Well, let me tell you that there’s some on there that are so f***ing dark that if you can’t see that as a artist…”

Strawbridge continued: "What about the one with the chef with the big moustache and the big shoulders? Who is that inspired by when you’re f***ing working at the chateau? Just tell me that and then you can f***ing leave! And this is me f***ing angry because I think you’re a f***ed up little c***, actually. Now this is me angry! I just wanted to know where you both were, OK? Now, do not work in this chateau and then post dark, weird pictures that I find quite insulting. And do not smirk. You know what? You can just f*** off."

Following Channel 4’s decision to end the show, the Strawbridges posted a statement on Instagram which read: "We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand.

Escape to the Chateau came to an end in December 2022 after nine seasons (Photo: Channel 4)

