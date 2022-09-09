England vs South Africa resume cricket match after death of Queen Elizabeth

The England and Wales Cricket Board have confirmed England’s third test with South Africa will resume as world of sport is postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement released earlier today, the ECB has confirmed that they will resume the postponed test match between England and South Africa following the tragic death of the Queen.

The cricket board says it has arrived at the decision after a consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DMCS), now led by MP for Chippenham, Michelle Donelan.

All players and coaches are required to wear black armbands and branded inventory will be replaced by messages signalling cricket’s respects to the Queen. Everyone at the Oval ground will witness a minute of silence, followed by the new national anthem.

Saturday’s play will be classed as Day 3 of the Test match, after a wash-out on Day 1 and the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II causing Day 2’s play to be suspended.

ECB took to Twitter to announce the news, saying: “Cricket to Resume and Pay Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”

Sporting fans - who recently learnt about the postponement of Premier League football - agreed with the decision with one user replying: “Perfect way to pay our respects. Shame football didn’t follow suit.”

A second user responded: “@premierleague this is how you handle this situation”

The series between England and South Africa is currently at a 1-1 deadlock.

Rabada’s stunning performance in the first test led South Africa to a convincing win but England fought back with a formidable Stoakes and Foakes partnership, to post a first innings declaration and level the series.

Fans are calling for an extra day of action to be added due to the day’s postponement and South Africa being scheduled to fly home three days after play resumes, but there has been no indication that a sixth day will be added.