England take on New Zealand in Brisbane in what is set to be a defining match at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The weather and a poor performance against Ireland has derailed England’s tournament, and they face one of the form teams in T20 cricket.

The Kiwis have picked up two wins in their three matches so far against Australia and then Sri Lanka. They too have been impacted by the rain, with their match against Afghanistan being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

A victory for England could move Jos Buttlers’ side up to second in the group, level on points with New Zealand. A New Zealand victory would seal their place in the next round and leave England needing a win in their final match against Sri Lanka and a hope that other results would go their way.

The tournament has been televised in full on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, meaning UK based fans of both England and New Zealand will be able to watch the match live when it gets underway at 8am.

Here is how you can get signed up to Sky Sports and how you can tune in to watch the all important fixture.

