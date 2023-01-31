Emily Atack: Asking For It will air on TV tonight as the actress and comedian unravels the truth behind sexual harassment online. Emily will reveal her own harrowing experiences on social media throughout the documentary as she meets fellow victims of online harassment.

During lockdown, the online abuse Emily received escalated dramatically and she began sharing this with her followers. Many of the women who follow her came forward to say it happens to them too, and that they also thought it was normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the film, she reaches out to some of the men who routinely send her sexually explicit content to try and understand their motives. She also meets with experts, including a sexual violence and abuse councillor and online safety campaigners, to learn why this has been normalised for so long and interrogates why the blame for unwanted attention is so often put on the victim.

But what time will the documentary air on TV tonight and what channel is it on? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Who is Emily Atack?

Born in Luton in 1989, Emily Atack is an actress, comedian, and presenter who has starred in a number of popular TV shows.

She also comes from a family of performers as her mum is actress Kate Robbins and her dad is musician Keith Atack, a former member of pop band Child.

Actor Simon Shelton and comedian Ted Robbins are her uncles, while actress Amy Robbins is her aunt. She is also the first cousin twice removed of Beatles star, Paul McCartney.

What has Emily Atack starred in?

Emily left school at 16 to move to London and kick start her career as an actress. She is best known for her role in comedy series ‘The Inbetweeners’, where she played Charlotte Hinchcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her fame reached new heights when she starred alongside Keith Lemon in ‘Lemon La Vida Loca’ and ‘The Keith Lemon Sketch Show’. Emily also competed in the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! where she came in second place, with Harry Redknapp winning the I’m A Celeb crown.

In 2020, Emily starred in her very own series called ‘The Emily Atack Show’, featuring a mixture of stand-up comedy and impressions. On the show, she also spoke about her life experiences including dating, relationships and the pressures of social media and fame.

How to watch Emily Atack: Asking For It

Emily Atack: Asking For It will air on BBC Two tonight at 9pm. If you prefer to watch the documentary online, it is available now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad