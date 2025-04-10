Doncaster named among UK’s cheapest cities for university students, according to latest study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Starting university is an exciting chapter: new mates, new routines, and for many, the first taste of independence. But amid all the excitement, there’s one not-so-fun reality: money. With the cost-of-living crisis still making headlines, students across the UK are feeling the pinch more than ever, from sky-high rent to pricey pints on a night out. So, where can students actually afford to live without rinsing their bank accounts?

A new study by Best Financial Planners has revealed the UK’s most affordable university cities and the results might just surprise you. The study analysed 100 cities across the country, using a data-driven approach to work out where students can truly stretch their student loan the furthest. To ensure a well-rounded picture of affordability, they examined 14 key factors, including average rent, transport, grocery costs, and entertainment expenses, all of which were scaled, weighted, and combined to produce the final rankings.

The methodology gave heavier importance to essentials like rent, utilities, and transport (each weighted at 12%), while still factoring in lifestyle and social expenses such as dining out, fitness, cinema tickets, and even how many coworking spaces or tours under £20 were on offer. The research drew from publicly available data including the Office for National Statistics, Numbeo, Tripadvisor, and Coworker.

Doncaster lands in 18th place on the list of the UK’s most affordable cities for university students, scoring 58.90, thanks to some major savings in key areas, though it’s not without its quirks. Rent is one of Doncaster’s biggest selling points, averaging just £451 per month, which makes it the sixth cheapest city in the study. It also claims the cheapest transport costs in the UK, with a monthly pass costing a mere £30, an absolute win for students regularly commuting across town. Meals out are affordable too, with the city ranking within the top 30 cheapest cities for eating in inexpensive restaurants, and students can count on good coffee at a low price, with cappuccino costs placing Doncaster among the cheapest cities for coffee.

Doncaster named among UK's cheapest cities for university students

However, one area where Doncaster really bucks the trend — and not in a good way — is beer. At a jaw-dropping £110.40 per month for a standard four-pack each weekend, Doncaster holds the title for the most expensive beer in the entire study. That’s a hefty price to pay for Friday night drinks, especially in a city otherwise known for its affordability. Groceries and utility bills also lean towards the more expensive side, softening the impact of its bargain rent and travel. Internet and gym membership costs hover around the national average, and while it does offer cheaper cinema tickets, students may have to give up pub nights in favour of film nights if they want to stay on budget.

Southend-on-Sea takes the top spot as the UK’s most affordable city for university students, offering low transport and utility costs, cheap groceries, and some of the most budget-friendly cinema tickets in the country — all with the added bonus of coastal living. Blackburn follows closely in second, praised for its low rent, affordable meals out, and cheap internet, although it’s let down slightly by higher utility bills. Burnley, in third, is a real standout, boasting the second cheapest rent and the lowest costs across beer, cinema tickets, McMeals, and groceries, making it a no-brainer for students watching every penny.

Salford takes fourth place thanks to the UK’s cheapest internet and second-lowest transport costs, though it's weighed down by the second-highest utility bills in the top 10. Darlington, in fifth, combines cheap rent, beer, groceries, and cinema tickets, though students will have to swallow the most expensive transport costs in the group. Hull offers solid value with low rent, groceries, and cinema prices, though eating out is on the pricier side. Telford shines in areas like cheap coffee and budget tours, but is dragged down by steep transport and food costs. Scunthorpe, in eighth, struggles with high rent but excels in areas like groceries and cinema affordability. Worcester, ranked ninth, offers a balanced mix with no extreme highs or lows, while Weston-super-Mare finishes the top 10 with excellent grocery and internet savings — though sky-high rent and transport make it a tricky pick for tight budgets.

At the other end of the scale, the bottom 10 cities are some of the most expensive places in the UK for university life. London unsurprisingly takes the bottom spot, closely followed by Oxford, where rent alone averages over £1,200 per month. Joining them in the “budget-breaking” ranks are Basingstoke, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Sunderland, Bedford, Sutton Coldfield, Bath, and Manchester.

Top 20 cheapest cities for university students:

Rank City Total Score 1 Southend-on-Sea 71.32 2 Blackburn 70.08 3 Burnley 69.99 4 Salford 69.93 5 Darlington 68.48 6 Kingston upon Hull 67.77 7 Telford 67.09 8 Scunthorpe 66.65 9 Worcester 65.58 10 Weston-super-Mare 64.73 11 Peterborough 64.39 12 Blackpool 63.61 13 Gloucester 63.57 14 Milton Keynes 61.82 15 Stoke-on-Trent 60.11 16 Leicester 59.79 17 Wigan 59.45 18 Doncaster 58.90 19 Basildon 58.47 20 Cheltenham 58.28