Doncaster driving test centre consistently underperforms national average

Doncaster learner drivers are facing challenges when taking their driving tests, with new DVSA data showing the local test centre records pass rates well below the national average across both practical and theory tests.

Yellowhite, analysed the data from 359 driving test sites and 253 theory test sites covering nearly 20 million attempts, which showed that where an applicant takes the test makes a huge difference to their chances of passing.

The statistics show that Doncaster's test centre has maintained a below-average performance over five years, with learners facing tougher odds than those in rural areas where pass rates can exceed 80%.

Doncaster has maintained a consistent pass rate over the past five years, with the centre recording rates between 40.8% and 44%, averaging 42.3% - below the national average of approximately 47%.

The centre processed over 8,000 practical tests in 2023-24 alone, with just 42.3% of candidates successfully passing their practical test.

Theory Test Struggles

Doncaster's challenges extend beyond practical tests, with the theory test centre recording a pass rate of just 41% in 2023-24. Of the 22,884 theory tests conducted, only 9,377 candidates successfully passed.

This shows another hurdle for Doncaster learners, who must pass their theory test before progressing to the practical. With theory tests costing £23 each or £49 for unlimited re-tests, and with some people having to wait for up to three months, many people could find themselves spending the money and waiting months with more than a 50% chance of failing.

Gender Gap in Doncaster Test Results

The data revealed a notable gender disparity in Doncaster's driving test performance. Male candidates achieved a 43.7% pass rate in 2023-24, compared to 40.9% for female candidates - a gap of 2.8 percentage points in favour of male drivers.

This gender difference means that of the 4,178 male candidates who took their test, 1,826 passed, whilst only 1,600 of the 3,916 female candidates were successful.

National Context

The figures place Doncaster among the more challenging test centres in England, ranking in the bottom third of centres nationally when considering substantial test volumes.

By comparison, rural Scottish test centres regularly achieve pass rates above 75%, with some smaller centres seeing success rates exceeding 80%.

In the UK, driving tests cost £62 a time, and the current wait times are stretching out to six months plus. In areas where pass rates are low like Doncaster, learners not only bear the financial burden but also endure six-month waits, all while facing odds where more than half of test-takers will fail.

Impact on Local Learners

With over 8,000 practical tests conducted at Doncaster in 2023-24, the below-average pass rate means nearly 5,000 learners faced the disappointment and expense of needing to retake their test.

Recent changes to DVSA rules mean failed candidates must now wait 28 days before rebooking their practical test, compared to the previous 10-day wait. This extended waiting period, combined with the challenging pass rates, means Doncaster learners could face longer timescales to get their licence.

Methodology

The analysis examined official Freedom of Information data from the DVLA on all driving test centres and theory test centres across the UK, covering test attempts from 2019-2021. Data includes total tests conducted, passes achieved, and calculated pass rates for each location.

