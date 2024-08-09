Doncaster car retailer introduces new models and welcomes back old favourites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster car retailer is adding a stylish monochrome look to its model range this summer with the introduction of Black Edition versions of some of its most popular cars – while fan favourite models are also set to return.

Riverside Volvo Doncaster on Wheatley Hall Road is introducing Black Edition models of the fully electric Volvo EC40 crossover and EX40 SUV, along with the petrol XC40 SUV. On-the-road prices are from £40,720.

The new Black Edition versions stand out with all-black exterior styling, including Onyx Black paintwork, black high-gloss front grille, Volvo emblem and tailgate badging, plus 20-inch five-spoke high-gloss black alloy wheels.

There are two powertrain choices available for the EC40 and EX40 Black Edition models. In addition to the rear-wheel-drive 252hp Single Motor Extended Range, there is a new all-wheel-drive Twin Motor Performance version. This delivers 442hp, while it also comes with a Performance drive mode to help Doncaster drivers enjoy the power to the full.

The XC40 Black Edition is offered with the B3 and B4 petrol engines, offering 163hp and 197hp respectively.

All three cars are available in Plus and Ultra equipment grades. The Plus specification includes a heated steering wheel, heated outer rear seats, and front parking sensors, while a powered driver’s seat with memory settings and an advanced air-purification system ensure every journey is travelled in comfort. Ultra versions add a 360-degree parking camera system, advanced pixel LED headlights and an upgraded Harman Kardon audio system.

Adding to the line-up, Riverside Volvo Doncaster is also welcoming the return of the V60 and V90 estate cars to meet popular customer demand. The models were removed from Volvo’s portfolio of cars last summer, in line with changes in customer preferences, but renewed interest in the bodystyle – a key element of Volvo Cars’ heritage – has brought them back into the line-up.

The mid-size V60 is available in Plus and Ultra specifications and with either the T6 or T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, or the B4 petrol. The larger V90 offers the same trim choices, exclusively with plug-in hybrid power – the T6 for the Plus version and the T8 for the Ultra.

On-the road prices are from £43,370 for the V60 and £62,280 for the V90.

Dan Carnell, Head of Business at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time here at Riverside Volvo Doncaster as we expand our portfolio of models to welcome the new Black Edition versions and the return of Volvo’s iconic estate cars, in the form of the V60 and V90.

“With stylish all-black exteriors and black alloy wheels, the Black Edition models are instantly stand-out cars that marry together the EC40, EX40 and XC40’s award-winning credentials with a new eye-catching appearance. It’s also fantastic to see the return of Volvo’s estate cars to our showrooms as customer interest proves the estate car concept is back in demand.

“We welcome Doncaster drivers to visit Riverside Volvo Doncaster to learn more about these latest models and chat to our friendly team of experts.”

For further information about the V60, V90 and the new Black Edition models at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, visit volvocarsdoncaster.co.uk or call 01302 327108.