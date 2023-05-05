Discord has announced plans to get all users on the platform to change their username “over the coming weeks”. The chat service currently has 150 million monthly active users and allows people to create and join groups based on their interests.

Users were previously identified by a name which was preceded by a hashtag and four numbers. However, the new system will require people to create a unique username.

Usernames will begin with an ‘@’ symbol, to bring the online chat service in line with other social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and other platforms. A spokesperson told BBC News : “After hearing from many users about the challenges associated with connecting with friends on our platform, we’ve made changes to our username system to make Discord more accessible and user-friendly for both new and existing users.

“We value user feedback and are committed to improving the overall Discord experience.” Despite the changes, many have criticised the move online, with people questioning the reasons behind it.

One Twitter user called the change a “huge step backward” with another adding that it was a “terrible decision. Now impersonators can trick people easier”. Spvwky , a movie and motion graphics creator who uses Discord to connect with their followers, said: “I think the only people who are okay with @discord username changes are people who are fine living life as Bob_37 BUT THAT AIN’T ME OKAY.

“The # tag let everyone have whatever name they want with an additional layer of personal obscurity. Don’t try to fix what isn’t broken pls”. The update to changing usernames will go in an order determined by the age of their accounts.

Users who have been on the platform the longest will get to change their usernames first, leaving many concerned that this will allow people to take usernames and impersonate bigger accounts. Unlike Twitter, no capital letters will be allowed but usernames will have to be alphanumeric and can include underscores and full stops.

What is Discord?

Discord was launched in 2015 and has been widely used by the gaming community, as well as arranging group activities. The platform allows users to split conversations into easy to find channels making it extremely user friendly.

Discord have announced big changes to usernames

