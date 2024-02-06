Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents are being warned of the dangers of giving children a slush drink after a four-year-old boy was hospitalised.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Beth Green faced any parents worst nightmare when her son Albie collapsed and fell unconscious after drinking a slush drink.

On a trip to a bowling alley, Albie drank a strawberry-flavoured slush drink, but within half an hour he appeared ‘tired and agitated’.

Albie’s blood pressure levels had dropped to dangerously low levels and had suffered a ‘glycerol intolerance’. A doctor said that if Albie hadn’t been taken to hospital, it may have been fatal.

Albie is not the only child to be hospitalised in the UK after drinking a slush drink. According to the Daily Mail, a child in Scotland also fell unconscious after drinking a slush. Three-year-old Angus suffered from ‘glycerol toxicity’.

The food standards agency has issued a warning about slushies. Picture: chandlervid85 - stock.adobe.com.

The Food Standard Agency (FSA) has since issued new voluntary industry guidance on glycerol in slush drinks.

They explained that slushes can contain glycerol as a substitute for sugar. Glycerol is found in other foods but at a much lower quantity than in slush drinks.

If a young child consumes an excessive amount of glycerol, they can be at risk of glycerol intoxication, which causes headaches, sickness, shock, hypoglycemia and unconsciousness.