Amid the cost of living crisis, energy prices skyrocketed for the average household from £1,971 to £2,500 a year. The sharp rise has left people more concerned than ever heading into the colder months.

In response to this, Octopus Energy is offering free heated blankets to some of their 3.1 million customers at a time when more people are opting for economically friendly ways of staying warm and avoiding using their central heating. Now, some customers will be able to apply for a scheme which may allow them to get one for free.

According to the Octopus website , Octopus Energy’s new energy efficiency scheme, Octopus Electric Blankets, has seen customers reduce their bills by 19% which equals a £300 per year saving.

Octopus Energy is handing out 5,000 heated blankets to help customers keep warm (Photo: Adobe)

Most Popular

Am I eligible for a free heated blanket from Octopus Energy?

Exact eligibility criteria is currently unknown, however, full details will be published on the Octopus Energy website tomorrow (October, 10). Customers will then be able to fill in an online application form.

The blankets will only be available to those who will benefit most from them, which will likely include people with specific medical conditions and elderly people.

Octopus Energy to offer customers 50% off Dreamland electric blankets

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the blankets are only available to certain people, Octopus has announced that customers who aren’t eligible will be able to gain access to one of their 5,000 discount codes.

The discount codes will allow customers to get a 50% discount on Dreamland’s electric blankets and mattress topper. Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy, says: "Octopus is doing everything we can to help customers through the crisis. Our electric blankets scheme was just one of the measures we’ve taken to help. And given the overwhelmingly positive feedback last year, we knew we only had one option - to make it even bigger.