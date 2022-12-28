Police have launched a murder investigation after a young footballer was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham . The 23-year-old, named locally as Cody Fisher, was enjoying a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

Cody, who worked as a school sports coach and played non-league football around Birmingham including for Stratford Town Football Club, was pronounced dead 30 minutes after the incident despite best efforts to save him. No arrests have been made at this stage, and detectives are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective inspector Michelle Thurgood, of West Midlands Police , said: "This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out. Our thoughts are with his friends and family today. We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time.

"While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened. We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved."

Most Popular

Despite best efforts to save Cody, pictured, the 23-year-old died around 30 minutes after the incident.

Jed McRory, chairman of Stratford Town Football Club , told Sky News that Cory’s teammates had been left “heartbroken” by his death. Giving a tearful statement on behalf of the club, he added: “It’s going to be a hard one to take this, for everybody. He was so well liked. I’m just speechless. Anything we can do to help, we’ll do. I’m just so sorry for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad