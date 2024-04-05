Watch: Celebrity football super fans, the refugee chefs feeding the homeless and food stories from Sunderland
This weekend on Shots! TV: Ed Sheeran is made an honorary member of the Ipswich Town Football squad, asylum seekers work to alleviate food poverty in Portsmouth and a Sunderland walking tours guide shares his favourite food stories.
Footballers Lives: Music to a club's ears
It was music to Ipswich Town’s ears when megastar, singer/songwriter, Ed Sheeran announced his hefty financial investment in the club. The chart-topping artist who has sold over 150m records worldwide is a lifelong fan of the team and a regular at the club’s games. He was even named in the club's official squad and given the number 17. To hear more on celebrity football super fans, lookalikes and crazy contract clauses click the link above or tune into Freeview channel 276 on Saturday 6th April at 12.50pm.
Scran in Sunderland: Lost restaurants and takeaways
Walking tours guide Ian Mole takes us on a trip down memory lane to some of the most iconic restaurants and bars on Wearside. He reminisces about high end establishments like the Biz Bar and some of the first international restaurants to grace the area like the Bamboo and the Delhi Durbar. Highlights include, the ordeal of a first Vindaloo, Eartha Kitt's trip to the city and an unusual Biryani. Click the link above or tune into Freeview channel 276 on Sunday 7th April at 11:55am to hear about more local gems and celebrities who visited them.
The Kitchen of Hope
Refugees and asylum seekers have come together to cook for the homeless and the hungry at the Kitchen of Hope. The project, led by Portsmouth City of Sanctuary, aims to alleviate food poverty in the area sustainably by using local produce. The chefs are a range of nationalities including Sudanese, Syrian, Ethiopian, Egyptian, Tunisian and Zimbabwean, bringing a rich variety of international recipes to the table. Beyond meals, the project facilitates cultural exchange, bridging gaps between asylum seekers and locals through a shared love of food. Tune into Freeview channel 276 when the show airs on Saturday 6th April at 8.45pm or click the link above to watch the episode.
