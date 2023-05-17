The worried mum of former Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries has made a plea for help in an emotional social media post.

She shared that her daughter is extremely unwell and suffering from blackouts that have caused her “right side of her face to droop" since Lauren underwent surgery.

In April, the reality star, 45, was rushed to hospital for an emergency brain operation. She has since been recovering from the procedure under the watchful eye of doctors and mum Katy.

Sadly, Harries’ health has been deteriorating in recent days. As detailed in Katy’s social media post, she has been suffering from blackouts and headaches. The mum begged for her followers who know what is causing the health issues for help.

In a tweet, the worried mum wrote: "Please help: Lauren has had a number of blackouts after which the right side of her face droops. This is incredibly scary for Lauren and us. She also has a consistent headache.

"Drs haven't been able to explain what is causing these. Have you or someone you know been through this? Any ideas or help you could give will be so helpful.

"@NHSuk have saved Lauren but they can't find any answers for this and it is so scary when it happens, it happened again yesterday. Please help find out what's causing these!"

Earlier this week, Katy, using Lauren’s Twitter account, thanked medical staff for saving her daughter’s life in a tweet.

The tweet read: "Lauren wants to thank the amazing work of the NHS staff that have saved her life over a month of being in hospital.