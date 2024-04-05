Shot in the neck: Chilling video footage shows 'calculated' shooting before gunman flees on e-bike
Watch the moment a man unleashed a ‘volley of gunfire’ after following his target to two pubs and lying in wait down an alleyway. Hayden Frost, 26, was caught on camera carrying out the chilling and ‘calculated’ attack, before making his getaway on an e-bike. Incredibly, the victim survived the ambush in Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham.
Attempted murder
Frost was jailed for 32 years after being found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He had jumped on his electric bike and travelled to a pub where his victim was out with friends on September 9, 2023. He was caught on CCTV, at 11pm, hiding in a bush watching his movements as he socialised.
The man decided to carry on with his celebrations at the nearby house of a friend and got in a car where he drove to Craneberry Road, Chelmsley Wood. Frost pursued him on his e-bike and as he got out of his car, Frost went and hid in a nearby alleyway and continued to watch from the shadows. Then in the early hours of September 10, the man became separated from his friends and walked to use a nearby cashpoint.
Gunshot wound to the neck
But as he did, Frost emerged and chased his terrified victim down the street before unleashing a flurry of gunshots towards his head. The harrowing incident was captured on CCTV footage, which detectives scoured to track Frost down and he was arrested on September 25. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, with the bullet travelling down to his right shoulder where fragments of the bullet still remain.
Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from West Midland Police's Major Crime Team, said after the case: "Frost was calculating, dressed in black he followed his victim on an e-bike, where he hid and waited for him to be alone and vulnerable. We will never know the motive for this senseless attack but maybe during the many years Frost will spend in prison he will reflect on his actions and we may eventually get to know the truth.”
