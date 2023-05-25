News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
Breaking

Car crashes into Downing Street gates - one person arrested

A car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 25th May 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
A car has crashed into the gates leading to the British government buildings on Downing Street A car has crashed into the gates leading to the British government buildings on Downing Street
A car has crashed into the gates leading to the British government buildings on Downing Street

A car has crashed into the gates at Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

In a social media message posted at 4.47pm, the Met said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. “

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BBC said Whitehall has been closed by the police following the incident.

More to follow

Related topics:Downing StreetPolice