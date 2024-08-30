Can you name the world's greatest entertainment hotspots?

Do you know the world's greatest entertainment hotspots? Take this quiz below to reveal how much you really know | Adam Gray/SWNS

It’s showtime! Take this quiz to reveal just how much you know about the world’s greatest entertainment hotspots.

If you know where Broadway can be found, what place is nicknamed ‘Sin City’, or where Moulin Rouge is located you could be worthy of a standing ovation.

Now is your time to shine.

The quiz was created by OLBG after a poll of 2,000 adults saw Las Vegas voted the most popular entertainment hotspot, with New York and London coming second and third respectively.

Iconic landmarks (46 per cent), historical sites (40 per cent) and live shows (37 per cent) are what those polled look for in an entertainment hotspot.

A spokesperson for OLBG, which commissioned the research, said: "We all love to be entertained, and going on holiday is no different.

“As a travel trend, people are much less likely to be satisfied with a week on the beach now, and are looking for more out-there experiences.

“This is partly driven by the desire for hot social media content, but it’s also about maximising the difference between your day-to-day life and your getaway.”

The study found one in four adults have been to Las Vegas, while 41 per cent of those who haven’t would like to.

Two-thirds believe visiting a casino in ‘Sin City’ would be more interesting and entertaining than going to one in the UK.

Waterfronts and beaches trumped list of things that makes a destination memorable (36 per cent) | Adam Gray/SWNS

What makes a destination truly memorable?

Other things those polled believe make a destination truly memorable include waterfronts and beaches (36 per cent).

Around three in 10 (31 per cent) believe a strong tradition of music and festivals helps, while 26 per cent opted for amusement parks.

It also emerged 21 per cent of respondents plan to go on a trip purely for the entertainment in the next 12 months.

And 42 per cent have travelled somewhere specifically to attend a particular event like a festival or a sports event, in the past.

In positive news for the travel industry, 80 per cent of Brits describe themselves as ‘easily entertained’, according to the OnePoll figures.

But six in 10 reckon it’s much easier to be entertained in an exotic country, than in the humdrum surrounds of the UK.

OLBG’s spokesperson added: “Being entertained on holiday is essential because it enhances the overall experience and ensures that travellers make the most of their time away from home.

“Entertainment provides a much-needed break from the monotony of daily life, allowing individuals to unwind, relax, and recharge. It transforms a simple trip into an unforgettable adventure, filled with memorable moments and activities."

Top 10 entertainment capitals of the world:

Las Vegas, USA New York City, USA London, UK Los Angeles, USA Paris, France Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Orlando, USA Tokyo, Japan Sydney, Australia Amsterdam, Netherlands