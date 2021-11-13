Britney Spears hails ‘best day ever’ after conservatorship is terminated - what she said on Twitter

Britney Spears hailed the “best day ever” after her conservatorship was terminated and she regained control of her life and career for the first time in nearly 14 years.

The pop superstar, 39, had been fighting to end the complex legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues.

The conservatorship had long outraged the singer’s millions of fans, but pressure to terminate it had mounted over the last 12 months as the previously silent Spears brought her grievances into the public eye.

Following its termination on Friday (12 November), Spears celebrated on social media and thanked her dedicated #FreeBritney fans who had again gathered outside the court in Los Angeles.

Bombshell testimony

Over the summer she delivered bombshell courtroom testimony alleging the arrangement – which is usually reserved for the very ill or old – was abusive and deprived her of basic human rights such as getting married and having more children.

Spears’s explosive interventions have been key in Friday’s momentous decision.

Brenda J Penny, sitting at Los Angeles Superior Court, listened to 30 minutes of testimony before delivering her decision.

She added two caveats – specifying that an accountant serving as a temporary conservator should retain some powers – but the complex legal arrangement is “effective today… thereby terminated”.

Judge Penny cited California law as she made her decision and there was no dissent among the parties inside the packed courtroom or joining virtually – which included Spears’s parents, father Jamie and mother Lynne.

John Zabel, a certified public accountant, was appointed temporary conservator in September and retains two basic powers.

He is able to transfer assets to the Spears estate and execute “supplemental” decisions on its behalf.

Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who was applauded by fans of the singer as he entered the courtroom, ended the hearing by thanking the judge for allowing him to join the case in July.

'Wild celebrations'

News of the termination was met with wild celebrations by the dedicated #FreeBritney supporters who made their regular pilgrimage to gather outside court for the hearing.

The decision to end the arrangement closed one of the most controversial chapters in modern pop music history and handed Britney the keys to her estimated 60 million dollar (£45 million) estate.

Spears was also granted her wish to be freed without the need for a psychiatric evaluation, which she made clear she was against.

The judge’s decision was the culmination of years of public and private legal wrangling from multiple parties who faced allegations they did not have Spears’s best interests at heart.

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, 69, was crucial in the conservatorship’s formation in 2008, arguing his daughter could no longer look after herself - but he was suspended from that role in September.

The court heard their relationship had disintegrated and she saw him as a major obstacle between her and a return to living a normal life.

Now she is free from the arrangement, Britney is able to marry 27-year-old fiance Sam Asghari, the Iranian-born actor and model she met on the set of a music video in 2016.