British Airways’ website crashed on Thursday afternoon (May 25), leaving customers unable to log on to their accounts or even to check in to their flight. According to Downdetector , the vast majority of issues relate to customers struggling with accessing their website from 2pm.

Downdetector says 63% have trouble with the website, 35% of users report problems with its app, and 2% of customers have problems with their purchase. The issues mostly appear to be affecting those in London.

Many have since communicated their frustrations via Twitter. One said: “@British_Airways is your system down? I can’t log in either on the app or website. It gives technical error messages. And if I request a password reset, it says it doesn’t recognise me! Never had this problem before. Trying to book a flight. I am an Exec Club member.”

Another said: “Is both your website and App down as cannot get in on either. Didn’t find out that my flight was delayed until I got to the airport as a result. Not good for a flagship carrier supposedly.”

British Airways, in response to one of the tweets, apologised for the issue. It said: “Sorry you haven’t been able to check in. We’d recommend trying again a bit later, alternatively, you can complete check-in at the airport.”

British Airways, in a statement, said: “​Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue that we’ve experienced this afternoon. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”

It said flights continue to operate and customers can continue to check-in at the airport as normal.