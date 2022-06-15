Boots rule change could lead to shoppers losing all of their points in just days

Boots Advantage Card club

Boots Advantage card holders have until 20 June 2022 to ensure that they keep all of the points they accumulated in the last year to spend in-store.

If your card has been used within the last year, then your points are safe.

If not, you will need to visit a Boots store or go online to boots.com and use your ard before 20 June.

To hold onto your points, you need to use your card at least once a year, every year. If you don’t use your card for more than four years, your account will be closed.

Did Boots always have this rule?

Boots Advantage card holders had to previously ensure they scanned their card once every two years for the points to stay valid.

In an email to customers explaining the change, Boots said: "Thank you for being one of our valued Boots Advantage Card members. Whilst it won’t impact you as a regular Boots shopper, we need to let you know that we’re updating our Boots Advantage Card terms and conditions.

"From 20th June 2022, we will remove Boots Advantage Card points from accounts that haven’t been used for one year, instead of the current two-year period. As long as you shop with your Boots Advantage Card at least once a year, your points will always be there ready for you to use them."

How does the Boots card system work?

The Boots loyalty card, known as the Advantage Card, is one of the more generous loyalty cards in the marketplace.

Cardholders get four reward points for every £1 spent in-store or online. Each point is worth roughly 1p and they can be redeemed in-store and online.

To get a Boots Advantage card, sign up by either downloading the Boots app and signing up to the Advantage Card digitally, or by subscribing for a Boots Advantage card in-store.

How to check your points balance

At the bottom of the till receipt s your Boots Advantage Card Points statement, which reveals how many points you have collected.

You could also ask any Boots colleague in-store who can scan your card for you.

There is also an option to check online, you will need to register for a Boots account and link your card to your profile. Then you can check your balance via 'my account'.