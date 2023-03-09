Boots has announced changes to its Advantage Card loyalty scheme which will come into effect soon. As part of the changes, the health and beauty retailer will offer their loyalty card holders 10% off Boots own brand products from May.

In addition, Boots will extend its Price Advantage scheme where customers receive lower prices on over 1,000 big brand products. However, the changes come at a cost as the amount of points customers will receive on their cards per purchase will be reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an email to Advantage Card customers today, Boots said: “We’re making changes to the Advantage Card terms. From May 2023, Advantage Card holders will now get 10% off Boots own brand products and collect 3p worth of points for every £1 you spend.

“You’ll get to keep the number of points you’ve already collected, and they’ll still be worth the same amount.”

Most Popular

Prior to the shake-up, Boots offered loyal customers 4p worth of points for every £1 spend. The retailer will be offering additional benefits to specific groups to make up for the reduction.

Those over the age of 60 will receive eight points for every £1 spent on Boots’ own brand products, while Boots Parenting Club members will get eight points for every £1 spent on baby products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, students will receive an added 10% discount and Boots Opticians customers on a Contact Lens Rewards Plan will get an extra 10% off Boots own brand products. Customers will also receive double points during their birthday month and the retailer will be offering more opportunities to earn extra points in store or online.

Boots is changing its Advantage Card loyalty scheme

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots,told Money Saving Expert : "Customers want to be rewarded with on-the-spot lower prices and instant value. We’ve also noticed that Advantage Card members are now more frequently using their points to buy essentials instead of saving them up, we’ve listened and have expanded the scheme to give more instant reward, immediate value and lower prices."