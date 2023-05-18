News you can trust since 1925
Blur new album: Damon Albarn announces band’s first new album in eight years - The Ballad of Darren

Members of iconic Britpop band Blur are set to release their first new album in eight years, frontman Damon Albarn has revealed

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 18th May 2023, 21:20 BST- 1 min read

English Britpop band Blur are set to release their first new album after eight years. It comes after the group - fronted by musician Damon Albarn - announced they would be performing at Wembley stadium for a one-off show this summer.

As well as their London appearance, the band are kicking off a  tour at Colchester Arts in Essex on Friday (May,19), before taking to the stage at Eastbourne Winter Gardens on Sunday (May 21), The Halls Wolverhampton on May 26 and the O2 City Newcastle on May 28.

Albarn shared the news of the new album, titled ‘The Ballad of Darren’, on his social media accounts. The Gorillaz musician also confirmed the record is scheduled for release on July 21.

Healso said: “This is an aftershock record, reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now.”

    Bassist, Alex James, added: “For any long term relationship to last with any meaning you have to be able to surprise each other somehow and somehow we all continue to do that.”

    The Ballad of Darren track listing:

    1. “The Ballad”

    2. “St Charles Square”

    3. “Barbaric”

    4. “Russian Strings”

    5. “The Everglades (For Leonard)”

    6. “The Narcissist”

    7. “Goodbye Albert”

    8. “Far Away Island”

    9. “Avalon”

    10. “The Heights”

