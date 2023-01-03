The Apprentice returns to BBC One for a new series this week where 18 hopefuls will be vying for the opportunity to work with Lord Alan Sugar. The contestants will face a series of challenges before facing Lord Sugar in the dreaded boardroom.

The 18 contestants will be immediately sent off to Antigua to test their selling and marketing skills. In groups, the candidates will have to create and sell excursions to tourists.

The new series will also see fan favourite Claude Littner return for two episodes in a reduced role. The board will stay the same as last series - Lord Alan Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell.

Here’s everything you need to know about the candidates taking part in BBC’s The Apprentice 2023 and when the show will air on TV.

When is The Apprentice series 17 on TV?

The Apprentice will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday January 5 2023 at 9pm.

The Apprentice candidates 2023

Avi Sharma

Avi is a city-banker from London. Whilst being the youngest contestant, he thinks his confidence and optimism will be enough to charm Lord Sugar.

Bradley Johnson

Bradley is a Director from North Yorkshire. Bradley has built a successful construction company from the ground up and thinks his self-made work ethic will give him the edge over other contestants.

Dani Donovan

Dani is from Hertfordshire and is the owner of a hair salon. With experience as a business owner, Dani is hoping to do away with fancy words and suits and show that passion is all you need to be successful.

Denisha Kaur Bharj

Denisha is a financial controller from Leicestershire. Her biggest skill is handling pressure and believes she is more motivated and determined than anyone else to getting in Lord Sugar’s good books.

Emma Browne

Emma is a senior account executive from County Kildare. She is competitive, laser focused, and has 5 plus years of hands-on sales experience.

Gregory Ebbs

Gregory is from Shropshire and is the owner of an online antiques marketplace. Above all Gregory hopes to be memorable, the local councillour and former professional cannon-firer thinks his unique personality will go over a big success.

Joe Phillips

Joe is a safari guide from Shropshire. With a degree in Zoology, he hopes his unique background will give him the edge whilst he also hopes to provide positive representation for Dyslexic people.

Kevin D’Arcy

Kevin is an accountant from Dublin. His 10-year career in financial services and experience starting his own business could make him stand out from the crowd.

Mark Moseley

Mark is from London and he’s the owner of a pest control company. The former soldier has travelled over the world while meeting celebrities and the royal family. He thinks his charm and communication skills will take him far.

Marnie Swindells

Marnie is a court advocate from London. She is a gold medal-winning boxer and belives her imagination and creativity will contribute to her success on the show.

Megan Hornby

Megan is from East Yorkshire and is the owner of a sweet shop & cafe. She believes her honesty has helped her become a successful business owner but she can get overambitious and take too much on.

Reece Donnelly

Reece is from Glasgow and is the owner of a theatre school. As the youngest CEO of a further education college in the UK, Reece wants to become the first Scottish candidate to secure Lord Sugar’s investment, candidate to secure Lord Sugar’s investment.

Rochelle Anthony

Rochelle is from Bedfordshire and she’s the owner of a hair and salon business. She thinks she’s the best person to bring Lord Sugar into the booming hair industry.

Shannon Martin

Shannon is from West Yorkshire and is the owner of a bridal boutique. There’s not many businesses that design, and manufacture wedding dresses made solely in the UK and she believes Lord Sugar will want to cash in on the unique opportunity.

Shazia Hussain

Shazia is a technology recruit from London. Passionate about championing a varied representation of diverse women in business, she thinks Lord Sugar will see her as a vital asset.

Simba Rwambiwa

Simba is a senior sales representative from Birmingham. The self-confessed perfectionist wants to bring Lord Sugar a product that will change people’s lives.

Sohail Chowdhary

Sohail is from Southampton and is the owner of a martial arts school. From growing up in a council house, Sohail knows how to work and fight for what he believes in.

Victoria Goulbourne

