BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant with third child after months of vomiting & migraines

It hasn’t been a plain sailing pregnancy for the BBC Breakfast star, as she has endured months of ‘vomiting and migraines’ as well as an acne breakout

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT- 1 min read

Newsreader, television presenter and actress, Nina Warhurst, most known for her work on BBC Breakfast has announced she is pregnant with her third child following months of ‘vomiting and migraines’.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram, where she proudly showcased her bump whilst on the set of the BBC show. In a series of five pictures, she also shared a sweet moment with her son, and a raw photo of an acne breakout, which she has endured during her pregnancy so far.

In the post, she said: “Happy Mother’s Day to all of those who are any part of this endless handover of love, values, genes, chaos and perpetually crumb-infested kitchens. I’d like to say “you got this Mama!” But maybe you haven’t. I dunno. It’s hard isn’t it?

"That said, we are doing it again. It’s been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety and more kebabs.

    "I am settling into the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer.

    "I am blown away that we do this. And acutely aware of the privilege, born of nothing but fortune. Sending love to those who’ve had to say goodbye to the babies they lost and the ones they dreamed of."

