Research, from eco-friendly toilet paper brand, Who Gives A Crap, found that the bathroom is a hotbed of ideas. | Pixabay

It’s the bathroom, not the office, where Brits come up with some of their most inspired, creative thoughts - with over two thirds (66%) of Brits even claiming they have dreamt up ideas whilst sitting on the loo.

Research, from eco-friendly toilet paper brand, Who Gives A Crap, found that the bathroom is a hotbed of ideas.

Whilst a fifth (20%) of Brits stated they have come up with their very best ideas whilst in the shower and almost two fifths (17%) say their strongest ideas are made in the bath, a fifth of us (18%) even admit to coming to ‘life-changing’ decisions whilst using the loo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique solitude and quiet of the bathroom is the reason that over a third of us (39%) agree that we can think and be creative there as it’s free from distractions.

With one in 10 naming the bathroom as the room in the house they feel most thoughtful or creative, more so than our home offices, it’s not surprising that well over a third (38%) say that whilst they are working, they have retreated to the bathroom to be inspired about a work-related issue.

Who Gives A Crap has come up with some inspiration: new limited edition Poetry Edition rolls, made for self-expression, which allow customers to create an ‘ode to their commode’ by arranging the loo roll wrappers, adorned with playful words, to create their very own bathroom messages and poems.

The research revealed what creations the UK are dreaming up from their bathrooms, too, with almost 1 in 5 (15%) bathroom bards having been inspired to write poetry, literature or songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the bathroom, not the office, where Brits come up with some of their most inspired, creative thoughts | Pixabay

Where Inspiration Strikes Most

Respondents have also ‘decided to open a business’, ‘come up with an idea for a novel’ and ‘decided to have more children’ from their bathroom - no surprise then, that one in five (21%) have made a life-changing decisions from their shower, and 15 per cent whilst brushing their teeth.

And it’s not just the home where we are being inspired from our loos, as demonstrated by the many musings and playful messages on the walls of public toilets; 51 per cent of us have spotted hand-written messages scribbled on public toilets, leaving over a third (35%) who have seen them amused and a quarter (26%) entertained.

Whether it's writing a cheeky riposte to housemates or a cheery message to the kids, Who Gives A Crap’s new Poetry Edition rolls have been designed to embrace the ridiculous and inspire the creation of poems, messages and everything in between, to get our creative juices flowing.

The Poetry Edition rolls will be available to purchase online from 22nd July, direct-to-door, at whogivesacrap.org and priced at £48 for 48 double-length, 3-ply rolls, made from 100% bamboo, or £30 for a 24 pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poetry Edition is also available from 17th July as an eight pack, available exclusively at Waitrose stores (RRP £10).