Barbenheimer 2023: How to plan your Barbie and Oppenheimer release day

July is here, and the countdown to one of cinema’s most anticipated release days in history is on the horizon. That’s right, the Barbie and Oppenheimer release day is imminent.

Many people may be wondering what Barbie and Oppenheimer could possibly have in common... well not that much - they’re both coming out on the same day and are two of the most highly anticipated films of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbie will see Margot Robbie star in the titular role alongside a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Gosling as Ken, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, John Cena and many more. The Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation will see the iconic Mattel doll venture into the ‘real world’ and embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Christopher Nolan directs Oppenheimer which also boasts a star-studded cast with Cillian Murphy taking the titular role in the biopic. The thriller will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer who was the brains behind the first nuclear weapons during World War II. Oppenheimer is credited as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ for his role in the Manhattan Project. The film will also include Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr.

Most Popular

While this may seem like a bizarre choice to release the films on the same day, it seems to have been a genius marketing ploy. While many would assume that the crossover between audiences would be vastly different, the films have found their niche and many people are hoping to see the films on the same day. After many were torn over which to see first, the Barbenheimer summer craze was born.

Oppenheimer’s star, Cillian Murphy, has even given the craze his seal of approval telling reporters he ‘can’t wait’ to see Barbie. Murphy said: “My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that’s cinema’s gain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, how can you join in on the Barbenheimer day? Here’s everything you need to know about making the most of the big release day.

When do Barbie and Oppenheimer come out?

Both films are set to hit cinemas on 21 July, 2023.

How to have the perfect Barbenheimer day

Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie pose in front of the Oppenheimer poster

Barbenheimer, a combination of the titles of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, fast became an internet sensation and gave people the ultimate plan for the big release day this July. The craze quickly grew arms, legs and its own Wikipedia page with merchandise featuring both films being released.

While, you don’t have to follow the exact plan, if you want to see them both on the same day it’s important to know how long they are so you can plan. Barbie comes in at one hour and 45 minutes, while Oppenheimer’s running time is a whopping three hours.

Now you know the timings, here’s the ultimate plan for your Barbenheimer double bill:

Barbenheimer fever has hit film fans across the country

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start your day with a chill coffee and breakfast before you hit the cinemas for Oppenheimer in the morning. You should probably secure Barbie tickets while booking in for your Oppenheimer showing.