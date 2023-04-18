BAFTA and P&O cruises have teamed up to announce the nominations for this year’s inaugural Memorable Moment Award. The fate of the BAFTA Television Awards category will be decided by the public.

Taking place on May 14, 2023, BAFTA has finally released its nominations for the newly named ‘memorable moment’ category. Making the cut is Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss in Heartstopper, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill scene in Stranger Things, and many more outstanding moments in TV.

BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, Emma Baehr, said: “The six moments we’re sharing today capture what BAFTA stands for: creativity, innovation, and authenticity.

“The Memorable Moment Award spotlights the unforgettable scenes of the last year that truly resonated and inspired viewers at home, showcasing the impact of television. We are all looking forward to seeing what the public chooses on Sunday 14 May. Get voting.”

BAFTA‘s Memorable TV Moment Award’ - full list of nominees

Derry Girls – Good Friday agreement vote

Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s first kiss

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace – Paddington Bear’s moment with Queen Elizabeth II

Stranger Things – Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ helps Max escape Vecna

The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child

The Traitors – A tense roundtable with Wilf and Kieran concludes the hit series

How to vote for BAFTAs ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ & enter the competition

BAFTA and P&O cruises are also offering the public the chance to win tickets to attend the TV Awards ceremony and a seven-night cruise holiday in the spectacular Norwegian Fjords. All you have to do is have your say in one of the star studded categories.

P&O cruises have teamed up with BAFTA to sponsor the category, even going the extra mile to announce a star-spangled competition hoping to entice viewers to get involved. Writing on its website, BAFTA announced: “This year, you can vote for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award and enter our amazing prize draw at the same time.”

Mo Farah was at the centre of a new BBC documentary

It continues: “Want to join us for the big night? You can win one of 100 pairs of tickets to the BAFTA Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall. Even better, one lucky voter will also win an amazing Norwegian Fjords holiday for two with P&O Cruises.”