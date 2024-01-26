News you can trust since 1925
Asda to make numerous petrol forecourts cashless - the full list of locations

The petrol forecourts will be fully cashless by summer, but this will not affect their supermarkets.

By Holly Allton
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Supermarket front-runner Asda has announced that they will be converting more of their petrol forecourts to a cashless system. 

Asda have 300 petrol forecourts attached to their superstores, with half of these sites unmanned, using a card-only payment system.

A further 82 petrol forecourts will go cash-free, with the workers at the sites being redeployed to other locations.

The change could be being made to reflect the modern way of payment, with most people opting to pay by card, using contactless most of the time.  

However, there have been calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to replicate new legislation in Ireland, where businesses will have to accept cash as a form of payment.

Asda’s work to convert their petrol forecourts to a cashless system will be completed by the summer.

This change will not affect Asda supermarkets, where cash will still be an available payment option. 

ASDA petrol forecourts will be going fully cashless by the summer.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We can reassure customers that all Asda stores will continue to accept both cash and card payments as normal. The majority of customers who use our drive-thru Superstore fuel stations use pay at the pump and over 90% of all payments are made on a card or contactless device. More than half of our drive-thru sites are already unmanned and we are moving the remaining colleagues who work in the kiosk into the adjacent store so they can better serve customers.”

"More than 90% of all payments on our Superstore forecourts are made via card or a contactless device, the colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers."

Here are the full list of locations that will be converted to a cashless system:

  • Queslett, B43 7HA

  • Oldbury, B69 4PU

  • Minworth, B76 1XL

  • Shirley, B90 3GG

  • Colne, BB8 8LU

  • Bradford, BD4 7SR

  • Bolton, BL1 8QG

  • Horwich, BL6 6JA

  • Queensferry, CH5 1TP

  • Colchester, CO4 5TU

  • Canterbury, CT1 1DG

  • Greenhithe, DA9 9BT

  • Darlington, DL1 3RB

  • Great Bridge, DY4 7HW

  • Dudley, DY5 1QL

  • Fleetwood, FY7 6NU

  • Govan, G51 3HR

  • Cumbernauld, G67 1JW

  • Gloucester, GL1 1DS

  • Kingswood, HU7 3DA

  • Ipswich, IP1 5PD

  • Kilmarnock, KA1 3XF

  • Kirkcaldy, KY1 3NU

  • Bootle Strand, L20 4BB

  • Hunts Cross, L24 9WA

  • Lincoln, LN6 8JY

  • Eastlands, M11 4BD

  • Hulme, M15 5AS

  • Radcliffe, M26 3DA

  • Byker, NE6 2YJ

  • Nottingham, NG2 7JA

  • Norwich, NR6 5DT

  • Chadderton, OL9 OJE

  • Newport IOW, PO302QH

  • Havant, PO9 3QW

  • Clayton Green, PR6 7JY

  • Barnsley, S71 1LN

  • Swansea, SA6 8PS

  • Charlton, SE7 7ST

  • Slough, SL1 9LA

  • Swindon, SN5 7DL

  • Sunderland, SR2 9TT

  • Donnington Wood, TF2 7RX

  • Golborne, WA3 3SP

  • Birchwood, WA3 6PG

  • Westbrook, WA5 8UG

  • Runcorn, WA7 2PY

  • Leigh, WN7 5RZ

  • Skelmersdale, WN8 6NL

  • Bridge of Dee, AB10 7QA

  • Portlethen, AB12 4XP

  • Middleton Park, AB22 8WQ

  • Bristol Whitchurch, BS14 0ST

  • Patchway, BS34 5TL

  • Newtonards, BT23 4EU

  • Cardiff Bay, CF11 0JL

  • Pentwyn, CF23 8NL

  • Aberdare, CF44 0AH

  • Merthyr Tydfil, CF48 2YF

  • Caerphilly, CF83 3SX

  • Derby, DE21 7UY

  • Bideford, EX39 3QU

  • Woking Sheerwater, GU21 5SE

  • High Wycombe, HP12 4NU

  • Elgin, IV30 6YQ

  • Wrexham, LL13 8HL

  • Morley, LS27 OBP

  • Ashington, NE63 9XG

  • Mansfield, NG19 0HA

  • Grantham, NG31 6NZ

  • Kettering, NN16 9HU

  • Corby, NN17 5DT

  • Gt Yarmouth, NR30 1SF

  • Rochdale, OL12 6XT

  • Fareham, PO14 1TT

  • Swindon, SN25 4BG

  • Eastleigh, SO53 3YJ

  • Falmouth, TR10 9LY

  • Hartlepool, TS24 0XR

  • Watford, WD24 7RT

  • Cannock, WS11 1LH

  • York, YO32 9LF

