Asda is slashing the price of 226 items in total, with an average saving of 9%. The products which are being reduced include fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meat and fish, cupboard staples and ready meals.

The new prices will come into effect from July 21 across all Asda stores in the UK. The changes are both in-store and online.

It comes after rival Morrisons cut the price of 170 products last week, including bread, chips and meat. Earlier this year, Asda also introduced a summer price lock campaign to freeze the price of 500 products until the end of August.

Asda has also extended its “Kids Eat for £1” cafe meal offer for the rest of this year. Other supermarkets including Tesco and Morrisons are also offering kids food deals throughout the summer holidays.

Kris Comerford, Asda Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know that families are continuing to feel the pinch financially – especially as they head into the summer holidays - and are looking for help to make their grocery budget stretch further. Whenever there is an opportunity to help them make their money go further by lowering prices we will continue to do so.”

Asda price cut examples

Asda Bananas (7pk) - Was: £1.19, Now: £1.09

Just Essentials by Asda Gala Apples (6pk) - Was: £1.19, Now: 99p

Asda Crunch & Sweet Carrots (1kg) - Was: 60p, Now: 50p

Asda Tender & Crunchy Broccoli (360g) - Was: 75p, Now: 69p

Asda Iceberg Lettuce (each) - Was: 75p, Now: 70p

Asda Loose Onions (per kilo) - Was: £1.10, Now: 95p

Asda British Baking Potatoes (2.5kg) - Was: £1.80, Now: £1.70

The Bakery at Asda Crumpets (9pk) - Was: 80p, Now: 70p

The Bakery at Asda Wholemeal rolls (4pk) - Was: £1.05, Now: 95p

Asda Spaghetti (500g) - Was: 95p, Now: 75p

Asda Penne (500g) - Was: 95p, Now: 75p

Asda Egg Lasagne Sheets (375g) - Was: £1, Now: 80p

Asda Sunflower Oil (1ltr) - Was: £2.40, Now: £2.15

Asda Thick Pork Sausages (1270g) - Was: £4.75, Now: £4.50

Asda 4 Salmon fishcakes (260g) - Was: £4.00, Now: £3.75p

Asda Cottage Pie (800g) - Was: £4, Now: £3.80

Asda Shepherds Pie (800g) - Was: £4, Now: £3.80

Gino D’Acampo Italian Meatballs (420g) - Was: £4.50, Now: £4.25

Gino D’Acampo Pizza Margherita (430g) - Was: £5.25, Now: £5