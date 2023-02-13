News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Asda stores to offer NHS diabetic screenings at 16 supermarkets across the UK - here’s the full list

Asda have confirmed  16 of their stores will offer the screenings, with more to join the list in April

By Patrick Hollis
45 minutes ago - 1 min read

Asda is to become the first supermarket in the UK to offer NHS diabetic eye screening in its stores as part of a partnership with InHealth. The service is now available in 16 stores and is open Monday to Friday with some also offering Saturday clinics. It is hoped the service will be available in 14 more stores in the coming months.

People diagnosed with diabetes have an increased risk of sight loss.  During the appointment, digital images are taken of the back of the eyes (retina), which are then assessed for certain sight-threatening conditions. InHealth works closely with the NHS and local hospitals to ensure a fast, effective referral process for patients that require hospital examination and/ or treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maq Din, Asda healthcare partnerships manager, said: “We understand how important a service such as this is to those in our community, so to bring in such a well-respected company such as InHealth was an easy decision and one we hope will make a real difference.”

InHealth has been operating for 30 years and is the single largest provider of Diabetic Eye Screening Services across England, supporting more than 1.4 million patients with diabetes. The screening programme is able to prevent sight loss in over 300 people each year.

Most Popular

    Phil Kirby, InHealth managing director, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Asda stores to deliver greater accessibility for patients, driving up attendance rates and protecting patients’ sight.”

    Asda stores currently offering NHS diabetic screenings

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Barnes Hill
    • Barnstaple
    • Cape Hill
    • Chelmsley Wood
    • Darlaston
    • Halesowen
    • Oldbury
    • Peterborough
    • Shirley
    • Small Heath
    • South Ruislip
    • South Woodham Ferrers
    • St Matthews
    • Tilehurst
    • Weston Super Mare
    • Wolverhampton
    The store in Fulwood has since apologised to Ellie and said they would be looking into the matter

    Participating stores open from April 2023

    • Adel
    • Benton
    • Bradford Rooley Lane
    • Byker
    • Blyth
    • Gateshead
    • Glasshoughton
    • Halifax
    • Huddersfield
    • Killingbeck
    • Morley
    • Pudsey
    • Shipley
    • Wakefield
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    ASDANHSSupermarketDiabetesPeopleCommunityPatients