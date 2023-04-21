News you can trust since 1925
Asda hit back over ‘Sergeant Pepper’ drink claims posted on Reddit - what supermarket says about soft drink

Spoiler alert: Sorry Redditors, Asda does not stock a fizzy beverage named ‘Sergeant Pepper’.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read

A post claiming Asda stocks a "knock off Dr Pepper" beverage named "Sergeant Pepper" made waves across Reddit this week. Now, the major supermarket has clarified it does not have such a product on its shelves.

Earlier this week, a photo showing a close-up of an Asda product label went viral on the forum site. The picture appeared to have been taken in the retailer’s fizzy drinks aisle as a selection of bottles can be seen in the image.

The particular label in question shows a product by the name of ‘Sergeant Pepper’. Asda like many other supermarkets has its own range of fizzy drinks. As shown on its website, the supermarket offers its own cola beverage as well as Iron Brew.

The picture of the label was uploaded with the message: "Love what ASDA called their new knock-off Dr Pepper." However, Asda’s online store does not appear to list its own version of Dr Pepper.

    Unsurprisingly, the post caused a buzz on Reddit as some linked the Sergeant Pepper name to the 60s rock band The Beatles. The group’s eighth studio album was titled Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

    Other commenters also linked the name to one of Aldi’s own fizzy drinks. The store stocks a range of different options including one beverage which goes by the name Professor Peppy.

    NationalWorld has contacted the supermarket retailer for clarification on the ‘Sergeant Pepper’ drink. An Asda spokesperson confirmed that it does not sell a product with that name.

