April is just around the corner, and Spring has officially arrived. With a new month, and a new season comes a new full moon known as the pink moon. April’s new moon also has a special significance this year.

This year’s pink moon is also the first full moon of the spring season which is now officially underway. Spring has two dates in which it could start, in the meteorological sense it starts on March 1, or in the astronomical sense it starts on spring equinox which took place on Monday (March 20).

With April’s full moon being the first full moon of spring it makes it the Paschal full moon. This is an important Moon to those who celebrate Easter, since Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon.

The full Moon names used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from a number of places, including Native American, Colonial American, and European sources.

The name for the pink moon unfortunately has nothing to do with the colour. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac , “April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox Subulata. Commonly known as creeping phlox or moss phlox, it also went by the name “moss pink”. Thanks to this seasonal association, this full Moon came to be called the “Pink” Moon!”

So, when will you be able to see the Pink Moon? Here’s everything you need to know about the celestial event.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon is on April 6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac said there will be 13 full moons throughout the year. These are listed below.

January 6: Wolf moon

February 5: Snow moon

March 7: Worm moon

April 6: Pink moon

May 5: Flower moon

June 3: Strawberry moon

July 3: Buck moon

August 1: Sturgeon moon

August 30: Blue moon

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

Top Stargazing Tips

Stargazing is easy, you just go outside and look up at the night sky, but to get the most spectacular views, there are a few rules you should follow. The best tip is finding a dark-sky site, and checking the weather forecast before going. Light pollution can often affect how much of the night sky’s occurrences we see, even more so, cloudy weather conditions make it more difficult to see the stars beyond.