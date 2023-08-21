Amazon Prime members are set to face an extra delivery charge from next month as the online retailer makes a change to same-day deliveries. In an email to customers, Amazon warned that it will now charge members an extra £1.99 for same-day deliveries under £20, a perk that used to be included in the monthly subscription price.

The change means any customer who spends less than £20 will now be charged for the same-day delivery service, despite paying £8.99 a month for Prime delivery. Amazon states in its email: "Same-day delivery can be selected at checkout, but there will be a fee of £1.99 per delivery for orders under £20.

"The fee for customers who are not Prime members will remain £5.99." The change will come into effect from September 18, 2023.

All other Prime orders, including next-day delivery, will not come with an additional charge, as the retailer’s states it will continue to deliver using the fastest available option. Previously, Amazon used to offer a free dispatch and delivery of items on the same-day for Prime member shoppers, as long as they lived in an eligible postcode.