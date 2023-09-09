Watch more videos on Shots!

Alison Hammond has come out and explained what sparked her emotional response whilst talking about Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning. After his departure, Alison broke down in tears describing how what had happened as ‘painful’.

Back in May, Schofield announced he was stepping down from his role co-presenting ITV’s flagship show - a post that he had held for 20 years - after admitting to an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a much younger colleague.

In the aftermath, which left eyebrows raised following days of speculation, Alison broke down in on air, saying she was finding it all ‘painful’ following his bombshell interview with the BBC.

In the interview, Schofield heaped praise on his family, explaining how he believed he ‘wouldn’t be here’ with their support. Alison recalled some advice from her late mum, Maria, who told her ‘use the bible as your sat nav’.

And a few months after the incident, Alison has finally spoken out about her decision to quote the bible. She spoke about it on her This Morning colleague Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast.

Great British Bake Off fans will see new host Alison Hammond in a teaser trailer set to be released on Channel 4. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I remember when we were on This Morning some time ago and talking about Phillip Schofield and all that and you rightly said on air when we were talking about what happened… you were quoting the bible, and you said the lines of your mother about sins and casting stones,” he said.

“She had all of these sayings at her fingertips, didn’t she?” he asked.