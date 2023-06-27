Aldi will stock Prime Energy drinks in stores nationwide from this week following the huge success of social media sensation. Available in a selection of vibrant flavours, shoppers who are 16 and over can enjoy the refreshing drink whilst getting a boost of energy.

The new launch will be available from Thursday, June 29 for just £1.99. The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

The drink, which contains 140mg of caffeine, also contains zero sugar and is vegan friendly, whilst coming in at around 10 calories per can. Aldi shoppers can choose between six delicious fruity flavours including, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, Strawberry Watermelon, Tropical Punch, Ice Pop and Orange Mango.

As well as the addition of Prime Energy to Aldi stores, the shopper favourite Prime Hydration Drink will also be returning to shelves for a third time. Prime Hydration, which is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and only around 20 calories per bottle. Aldi shoppers can choose from four different flavours, including Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.

After the drink’s last stint in the supermarket saw high shopper demand, a purchase limit of one of each flavour per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy Prime Energy and Prime Hydration.

Prime Hydration was created in a collaboration between Youtube star KSI and professional wrestler Logan Paul at the end of last year. It was first launched in Asda but sold out almost instantly when it was put on the shelves.

A corner shop has got into hot water after selling Prime Energy drinks for £100 a bottle

