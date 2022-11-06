Aaron Carter , the young brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and a musician himself, has died at the age of 34. His body was found in a bath in his California residency as representatives confirmed the performer’s death, the Press Association reports.

TMZ were notified at 6pm GMT on Saturday (November 5) that Los Angeles County Police arrived at the scene after reports of a drowning. Shortly afterwards, the gossip website broke the news that Carter had drowned in his bathtub with representatives of the late singer issuing a response regarding the news.

“Right now it’s a really bad time, we’re trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was," they said. "We’re just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family."

At the height of Aaron Carter’s popularity as a pre-teen pop star, the singer regularly opened for older brother Nick during Backstreet Boys world tours and was the opening act for Britney Spears’ Oops I Did It Again tour. Early singles included a cover of The Jet’s Crush On You helped propel the musician to gold record status and become a fixture on the walls of teeny bopper fans around the world.

But as Carter got older he started getting embroiled in legal issues, including a well documented struggle with drugs that led the singer to check into rehab several times. In 2013, he filed a tax petition to declare bankruptcy due to debts owing from unpaid taxes.

Carter looked to be turning things around though and acknowledged the dark period in his life, telling the Daily Mail in an interview that “I am not how some people try to paint me". He added: "If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I’ve been a train that’s been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things."

Appearances on the US reality competition Dancing With The Stars and stints on Broadway looked to resurrect Carter’s career, while he transitioned from the bubble-gum pop music of his younger years to an aspiring rap artist as he grew older.

Carter is survived by his young son Prince and his child’s mother Melanie Martin, who in a statement said she was "still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated”

I’m deeply sorry life was so hard for you

Hilary Duff was amongst some of the celebrities who paid tribute to the former musician, who posted on Instagram: “For Aaron - I’m deeply sorry life was so hard for you and you had to struggle in-front of the entire world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent.”

NSYNC* tweeted their condolences, writing: “We are saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Aaron Carter today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

