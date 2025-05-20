500 million empty ink cartridges end up in landfill each year

Stationer Ryman is calling time on ink cartridge waste with the launch of its Recycle Club, a new initiative encouraging customers to recycle their used cartridges in exchange for rewards.

The launch comes as shocking new statistics reveal the damaging environmental impact of printer ink waste.

Every year, 500 million ink and toner cartridges are dumped into landfills, with each one taking more than an astonishing 1,000 years to decompose.

Even though remanufactured cartridges emit up to 60% less CO2 than newly produced ones, only 15% of cartridges are recycled.

To help combat the crisis, Ryman’s Recycle Club offers customers £1 in rewards for every empty cartridge they return in store, incentivising shoppers to do their part for the planet.

Chloe Danskin, Head of Marketing at Ryman, said: “We all print things in our daily life, but few of us realise the lasting damage throwing away used cartridges can have on the planet.

“At Ryman, we’re committed to making our planet a better place for everyone, which is why we’ve decided to reward customers for doing their bit too.

“Our recycle reward scheme is designed to turn everyday waste into everyday rewards, while dramatically cutting down on unnecessary waste. It’s a small change that can make huge difference to our planet!”

Ryman is encouraging customers to check their drawers and office cupboards for empty cartridges and return to their local Ryman to claim their £1 reward.

For further information, please visit the Ryman website here: https://www.ryman.co.uk