17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school on Easter Monday

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation after an incident took place close to Longshaw Primary School on Easter Monday.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death outside a UK primary school. Police have launched a murder investigation into the incident, which happened on Monday night.

The teenager was found injured just after 9pm on Longshaw Road in Chingford, London, close to Longshaw Primary School. He was spotted by members of the public, who along with emergency services worked hard to save his life.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and an air ambulance, the boy died at the scene. His family and next of kin have since been informed.

Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the stabbing, but no arrests have been made at the time of writing. Authorities are also appealing for witnesses, as anyone with any information is advised to tweet @MetCC, or call 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr.

    The Easter Monday stabbing took place outside a primary school in London - Credit: Google StreetviewThe Easter Monday stabbing took place outside a primary school in London - Credit: Google Streetview
    As an avenue for those who wish to remain anonymous, independent charity Crimestoppers are available to contact on 0800 555 111.

