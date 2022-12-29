A US travel blog has revealed where Americans think are the 10 coolest places to live in the UK. The list was compiled by Nomads Nation, a travel website and YouTube channel specialising in equipment for travellers.

Ahead of ringing in the New Year, when people will no doubt have a resolution about travelling more, the site has released their top picks for places to travel in 2023. The majority of cities on the list are located in England, with Edinburgh, Belfast, and Cardiff being the only exceptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, London has snagged the top spot on the list, with Nomads Nation describing the capital city as “proud, multicultural, and never boring.” The entry gave special praise to locations such as the Dalston, Bethnal Green and Walthamstow areas.

The location coming in second place is more of a surprise, being unsung beach city Portsmouth. Nomads Nation said: “Portsmouth packs a whole lot of history into a relatively compact city.” They added that Southsea was the best place to live in the city due to its “still affordable but decidedly more upmarket feeling” and praised its transport connections.

Most Popular

The site also states: “Set on Portsea Island, the city is home to a historic cathedral, mediaeval sea defences, and row upon row of heritage houses where, once upon a time, there was a pub on almost every corner!”

Edinburgh was the only location outside of England breaking into the top five. The capital of Scotland achieved fourth place overall. The blog named Leith as the best place to live in the city, citing the fact it’s near the city centre “but still a good place for a party, with an interesting mix of history and modern living on offer".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nomads Nation added: "With the iconic sight of Edinburgh Castle sat atop an extinct volcano looking down on the city, the capital of Scotland has plenty of history on offer. Most notably this is to be found in the city’s Old Town (or Auld Toun), where the mediaeval street plans mix with Reformation-era edifices for a higgledy-piggledy place to wander."

So, who else was included in the coolest places to live in the UK? The list may surprise you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 coolest places to live in the UK according to Nomads Nation

Advertisement Hide Ad