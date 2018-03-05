Community spirit in the Isle beats the Beast from the East

Community spirit beat the Beast from the East when Isle residents worked together to help police rescue people stuck in the snow.

Westwoodside farmer Ed Cooper captured these photos of residents offering a helping hand to the police at the snow drifts at top of Epworth leading to Beltoft.

The White Bear pub in Epworth in the snow. By Epworth Bells reader Patrick Naughton.

He said: “Police were saying thanks for local farmers help as they were struggling with numbers and resources

“The snow was up to the knees, had a fish van, a young girl. An elderly couple, a 4x4 all stuck, tractor was struggling due to the depth.”

Also pictured are snowy scenes from Patrick Naughton

Epworth in the snow. By Epworth Bells reader Patrick Naughton.