YPO and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue celebrate 20 years of collaboration.

YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector procurement organisations, and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are celebrating 20 years working in partnership.

This two-decade milestone of dedicated service has enhanced the safety and wellbeing of emergency services staff and the delivery of services across the South Yorkshire region.

The partnership began in 2004, when South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue sought YPO's expertise and support purchasing specialised firefighter PPE. At the time, the national framework available offered limited options. Working together, YPO developed an improved framework to address the needs of South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue which has been in place ever since.

From then, YPO has provided essential fire kit and other specific fire-related equipment, such as PPE, plant and machinery and vehicles, across multiple categories. Other services provided include insurance and apprenticeships. South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have used 42 frameworks from YPO over the past decade alone.

Today, YPO has a dedicated emergency services category team for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue that offers bespoke procurement support.

Looking ahead, YPO is actively awaiting the findings of Future Fire Fighter projects and trial to see the new direction of fire kit. Supporting many other fire and rescue services and blue light organisations, working closely with suppliers and customers to be at the forefront of new innovations in such vital unforms and equipment.

In 2024, YPO and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are also both celebrating their 50th year anniversaries as organisations.

Sarah Sesum, Strategic Procurement Manager at YPO said: "Our relationship with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spans a long history. We have supported the organisation with their specialist needs, ensuring value for money and leveraging our market knowledge and expertise to deliver tailored solutions for over two decades."

"This milestone is special because it highlights our joint history in the Emergency Services category. Their trust in us 20 plus years ago supported the creation of our dedicated category and specialist routes to market for the emergency services sector across the UK. It’s therefore fantastic to celebrate this collaboration and our joint 50th anniversary as organisations in 2024.”

Mark Lloyd, Procurement Manager at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, added: "We are proud to have served our South Yorkshire communities for the past 50 years, with YPO playing a crucial role in our effective service delivery. Their support through frameworks and tender services has enabled us to provide a higher quality service across the region.

“To enhance value for money and prepare for potential changes in government funding, we are focusing on research into fire kit and equipment and collaborating with the police on joint procurements. The fire and rescue sector is a developing and exciting space. As it evolves, embracing new technologies through effective procurement with YPO will be essential to meet the needs of our operations and the communities we serve.”