Is your Doncaster house haunted? Paranormal group looking for town's creepiest home to explore
Halloween is coming – and Doncaster’s most haunted and creepiest houses are being sought to explore by local paranormal enthusiasts.
Members of South Yorkshire Amateur Paranormal Society are keen to hear from people whose homes are home to unexplained ghosts, apparitions, mysterious phenomena and things that go bump in the night.
The group have spent years investigating commercial and business premises but now want to extend their explorations to domestic homes where unusual events have been recorded.
Spokesman Andrew Pollard said: “After many years investigating active commercial properties and locations we are looking to reach out to people experiencing domestic hauntings.
“We are looking to investigate – and clear if necessary - any haunted homes/premises.
“People rarely appreciate the problems that can occur if such matters aren’t dealt with in the correct manner and we are very mindful of this.”
Do you think your house fits the bill?
If so, you can contact the group via Facebook HERE