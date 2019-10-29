Is your Doncaster house haunted? Paranormal group looking for town's creepiest home to explore

Members of South Yorkshire Amateur Paranormal Society are keen to hear from people whose homes are home to unexplained ghosts, apparitions, mysterious phenomena and things that go bump in the night.

The group have spent years investigating commercial and business premises but now want to extend their explorations to domestic homes where unusual events have been recorded.

Is your house haunted? (Photo: Shane Gorski).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Andrew Pollard said: “After many years investigating active commercial properties and locations we are looking to reach out to people experiencing domestic hauntings.

“We are looking to investigate – and clear if necessary - any haunted homes/premises.

“People rarely appreciate the problems that can occur if such matters aren’t dealt with in the correct manner and we are very mindful of this.”

Do you think your house fits the bill?