"You could have killed someone": Doncaster teen joyrider jailed after 110mph chase - VIDEO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After stealing a man's Lexus and mobile phone, Lee Cherowbrier jumped behind the wheel and reached speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone after officers were alerted to his careless driving.

A passenger in the car began flinging objects towards the police vehicle as Cherowbrier then accelerated to speeds of 110mph as he raced through Stainforth, Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun at around 2.45am on February 6 earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After trying to ram the police vehicle, 19-year-old Cherowbrier collided with a traffic light in Broadway, Dunscroft, with the South Yorkshire Police officer going on to detain and arrest him.

Teenager joyrider Lee Cherowbrier led police on a 110mph joyride through Doncaster.

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences, with a search of the Lexus revealing a balaclava and a makeshift tool.

PC Ellen Hoszowski, who was the officer in charge of the case and is part of Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, said: "Cherowbrier's behaviour that night was incredibly reckless and he is fortunate no one was seriously hurt as a result of his careless and dangerous driving.

"He showed absolutely no regard for pedestrians, other road users or our pursuing officers. This kind of driving and speeding is completely unacceptable and I am glad Cherowbrier has been locked up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whole pursuit and arrest was caught on the officer's body worn video.

PC Hoszowski added: "After creeping into an innocent man's home and stealing his pride and joy, Cherowbrier enjoyed a senseless joyride through the streets of Doncaster, reaching speeds of 110mph.

“I hope the sentence given serves as a reminder that if you behave like this on our roads, we will find you, arrest you and bring you before the courts so justice can be served."

Cherowbrier, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a host of offences, including burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen.