Yorkshire wind farms meet annual power needs of more than 39,000 homes

The Penny Hill Wind Farm near Sheffield, Hook Moor Wind Farm to the east of Leeds, Marr Wind Farm to the west of Doncaster and Hazlehead Wind Farm near Barnsley generated over 90,000 MWh of electricity between them during the 12 months to the end of September 2023.

And by doing so, they displaced the equivalent annual carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity supply network of over 10,600 petrol cars.

The six-turbine Penny Hill Wind Farm led the way by generating more than 33,500 MWh over the 12 months, with the five-turbine Hook Moor Wind Farm producing over 24,800 MWh during the same period.

The four-turbine Marr and three-turbine Hazlehead wind farms generated over 16,600 MWh and 15,000 MWh of green electricity respectively.

The four schemes also delivered combined revenues of over £61,200 during the year for their respective community benefits funds, which provide financial support for local projects being undertaken by groups and good causes in the communities surrounding them.

OnPath Energy is one of the leading owner/operators in the UK onshore renewable energy sector and currently 11 operational onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England.

It is currently working towards deploying further renewable energy technologies at a number of new sites, including at the Barnsdale SolarEnergy Park to the east of Leeds and the Common Farm Solar Energy Park at Dinnington near Sheffield.

The company rebranded as OnPath Energy after its acquisition last year by Brookfield Asset Management, and continues to be led by the existing management team.

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, says: “Our four Yorkshire onshore wind farms have all been operating successfully and efficiently for many years and are continuing to generate considerable amounts of renewable electricity for use in our homes, school, hospitals and businesses.

“Alongside this, our wind farms also make a significant contribution to enhancing the facilities and support available to people andorganisations in their respective communities, and we’re very much committed to maintaining this contribution over the long term.

“The new OnPath Energy name captures the journey towards Net Zero that we’re taking together with our customers, business partners, landowners and local communities, and shows our ambition to make a substantial contribution towards creating a just transition to Net Zero that is fair and inclusive for everyone.

“Our success to date has been achieved through creating and maintaining valued, long-term relationships with all our stakeholders and conducting ourselves with professionalism and integrity in all that we do, and this approach will remain at the core of the OnPath team’s way of working.”