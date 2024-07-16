Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dogs 4 Wildlife specialist conservation dogs in training, Rocket and Fudge visit Yorkshire Wildlife Park, for exposure to the wildlife they will one day protect in South Africa.

Two specialist conservation dogs in training from not-for-profit organisation Dogs 4 Wildlife visited Yorkshire Wildlife Park last week for some animal familiarisation, ahead of their future deployment to South Africa to help protect some of the world’s most endangered animals.

Fudge, a 2-year-old cocker spaniel and Rocket, a 15-month-old fox red Labrador, were joined by Darren Priddle and Jacqui Law, Founders and Directors of Non-Profit

Organisation Dogs 4 Wildlife which aims to provide both quality, highly trained dogs and specialised ranger training for the development of anti-poaching canine units, to protect endangered wildlife across Sub Saharan Africa. The organisation also works to inspire and motivate the next generation of wildlife protectors, through effective and determined education.

The Not for Profit want to shed light and raise awareness on the poaching crisis across Southern Africa, which is of the greatest importance, as poaching more than doubled last year in certain parts of Southern Africa. The latest reports from national governments and agencies reveal that approximately 499 rhinos were poached in Africa last year. On average, one rhino is still poached every 16 hours.

Fudge and Rocket met a variety of animals at the zoo including several Rhino, Giraffes, zebras and leopards. These familiarisation trips are hugely important to get the young dogs in training used to the sights and smells of the endangered wildlife that they will be protecting in the future in South Africa.

Dogs 4 Wildlife have over 15 dogs deployed across Southern Africa. The specialist conservation dogs, who are bred and trained at Dogs 4 Wildlife in Carmarthenshire contribute to reducing incidents of poaching by as much as 75%, thus playing a huge part in the conservation of rhino and other endangered wildlife.

Darren Priddle, Co-Founder and Director of Dogs 4 Wildlife said: “Dogs 4 Wildlife is a passion led, dedicated organisation with a view to both the inspiration of our future generations to connect with nature and the continued protection and conservation of our planets diverse wildlife.

“We are extremely grateful to Yorkshire Wildlife Park for allowing our incredible dogs access to what is an amazing and diverse environment. Being able to desensitise our conservation dogs to the sights, sounds and smells of some of the wildlife they will go on to protect and conserve is vital to their effective development.

“It is fantastic to see that Yorkshire Wildlife Park promotes the highest standards of animal welfare and care and is also heavily involved in the education of local school children, realising how important our future generations are to our natural world, is very close to our own hearts.

“Working collaboratively to help safeguard the planet’s wildlife and educate our children to the value of our planets natural environments is the key to a sustainable future.”

Co-Founder and Director of Dogs 4 Wildlife, Jacqui Law added: “It was such a great honour to visit Yorkshire Wildlife Park who have the same level of passion and commitment towards animals. Their ethos towards conservation shone through and together ,we can play a part in trying to conserve as many animals for our children and grandchildren as possible.

“The educational centre for children is amazing , it was so inspiring to see so many children at the Zoo learning about different endangered species such as the Black Rhino, Rothchild’s giraffe and Grévy’s Zebra , these children are the future and teaching them the importance of conservation is critical.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park Director Neville Williams said:” “Yorkshire Wildlife Park puts conservation at the heart of all its activities - working with the Wildlife Foundation, the charity based at the park.

"It was really exciting to meet the dogs and hear about their future role helping conservation – every little gain in the fight for conservation is a step forward.

"Darren and Jacqui were very committed to education and involving young people in the awareness of their journey."

Yorkshire Wildlife Park have created a dynamic, interactive experience and regional centre of excellence for the conservation of biodiversity globally and locally that is sustainable both for the environment and business. The park aims to promote a wider understanding of the natural world and inspire generations to support and protect the world around us.

Dogs 4 Wildlife plan to get more dogs deployed to Sub Saharan Africa in 2024 and beyond, including Fudge and Rocket.

For more information and to help please contact [email protected] or visit https://www.dogs4wildlife.org/donate/ to donate