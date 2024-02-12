Yorkshire Water apologises over burst sewer and Doncaster town tanker trips
Officials were called in to carry out emergency repairs following the burst main in Stainforth, with numerous trucks transporting water away from the scene through the centre of Thorne, causing some upset among local residents.
A spokesman for the company said: “We’re really sorry for any disruption we’ve caused while tankering in Thorne this week.
"Our partner Morrison Water Services has been on site repairing a burst sewer rising main in Stainforth and we need to tanker to protect the river and make sure customers’ waste services aren’t affected.
"Although the repair is still ongoing, we’ve put in place a different tankering solution that allows us to use the M18 with larger tankers and we no longer need to come through Thorne town.”
"Thank you for your patience and bearing with us.”