Yorkshire Water apologises for tanker trips after pipe burst in Doncaster village

Yorkshire Water has apologised to customers after a burst pipe and a string of tanker trips caused disruption in a Doncaster village.

Officials were called in to carry out emergency repairs following the burst in Moorends, with numerous trucks transporting waste water away from the scene through the centre of the village, causing some upset among local residents.

There have been concerns from residents about the amount of vehicles travelling through the area “at all time of day and night” as well as concerns about debris and dust created by trucks passing through Moorends.

Work has been ongoing at the site in Moor Lane, with tankers travelling along nearby Marshland Road to dispose of the waste.

Residents in Moorends have complained over a pipe burst and repeated tanker trips.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: ‘Unfortunately we have had a burst on one of our wastewater pipes.

"Tankers are taking away wastewater to prevent pollution.

"We appreciate the additional vehicles will be frustrating for local residents and we are sorry for this.

"We will have the burst repaired as soon as possible, and in the meantime we thank everyone in the area for their patience.’

Residents have complained of trailers “at all times of day and night” and said that trucks were also kicking up dust and creating debris on roads.

One added: “Yorkshire Water don’t care – we’ve been left to deal with it.”

“We had eight tractors and trailers parked up at one point and they are just zooming through the village without a care.”