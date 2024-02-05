Yorkshire Air Ambulance nominated for Charitable Excellence Award in The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nomination reflects the YAA’s outstanding contributions across Yorkshire, working to provide the highest standard of critical care and emergency medical services to those in need. In 2023, YAA responded to over 1,600 incidents, including treating over 1,000 patients, of which approximately 110 were children. Through their lifesaving work, YAA has become a beacon of hope across Yorkshire, showcasing their commitment to the region’s safety and well-being.

The Charitable Excellence Award, a newly introduced category in The Yorkshire Choice Awards, was created in response to the overwhelming nominations received for charitable organisations during the recent nomination process. It seeks to highlight the remarkable work carried out by various organisations in the Yorkshire region, acknowledging not only their charitable acts but also their dedication, innovation, and steadfast commitment to their causes.

This accolade holds particular significance as the ultimate winner will not only be recognised for their exceptional charitable contributions but will also be designated as The Yorkshire Choice Awards chosen charity for 2025.

Each award winner is decided by a public online vote, which is now live and extends until April 12th, 2024. YAA encourages its supporters to cast their votes, thereby showcasing the community's strong endorsement for the charity’s life-saving work.

The winners will be announced during The Yorkshire Choice Awards Gala Dinner, which is scheduled for June 7th, 2024, at The Centenary Pavilion at Leeds Utd.

Paul Holmes, Clinical Operations Manager, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, "Being nominated for the Charitable Excellence Award in The Yorkshire Choice Awards is a testament to the collective dedication of our entire team at YAA. It goes beyond acknowledging our frontline efforts, and highlights the collaboration of our critical care, fundraising, and head office teams. Our ability to respond swiftly to emergencies and make a difference in people's lives is a result of this joint effort. Witnessing the impact of our life-saving missions every day, this nomination reflects our shared commitment to the well-being of our community.

On behalf of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, I extend heartfelt thanks to everyone contributing to our cause. Whether through voting, fundraising initiatives or regular donations, your support enables us to continue providing critical care when it matters most. This nomination is not just for us; it's for every member of the YAA family and the incredible individuals standing with us in our mission."

Joanne Maltby and Melanie Malcolm, founders of The Yorkshire Choice Awards, expressed their motivation for introducing the Charitable Excellence Award. Jo Maltby stated, "We've always been moved by the inspiring stories of charitable organisations, who make a profound difference in people's lives every day. We believe it's time to recognise their dedication and celebrate the positive change they bring to our community."

Melanie Malcolm echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of recognising those who dedicate their time, energy, and resources to improving the lives of others. "Charitable organisations bring hope, support, and transformation to individuals and communities. The Charitable Excellence Award is our way of saying 'thank you' and 'we see you' to these incredible organisations."