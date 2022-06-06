Officers in Doncaster are asking for help to find the missing 15-year-old, who they have named only as Chloe, and have issued a picture of her.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said this evening: “Chloe was last seen near the Keepmoat Stadium at about 12.45pm today (Monday 6 June). She is believed to still be in the town.

“Chloe is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build, with mousey brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan-coloured, three quarter-length coat, grey jumper with a rock band Guns and Roses motif on it, blue jeans and white trainers.

Worried police have this evening put out an appeal to help trace a missing Doncaster girl, called Chloe

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Chloe's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”