Worried police appeal for help finding missing girl, aged 15, thought to be in Doncaster
A South Yorkshire teenager has gone missing – sparking an appeal from worried police officers.
Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:41 pm
The 15-year-old girl, named by officers only as Ruby, was last seen on Tuesday March 22. Officers believe she is in the Doncaster area.
She is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, medium build, with brown hair.
She was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms or leggings, a black jacket and black trainers.
Call 101 quoting incident number nine of 23 March 2022 if you can help officers trace her.