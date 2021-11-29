Worried daughter puts out plea to find missing dad in Doncaster

Rayna Henderson said her dad left home with no phone at 10.30am this morning (Monday) to got to the Barclays Bank in Doncaster town centre.

He is still not home.

He was driving at red Renault Clio YX15 and usually parks on Lawn Avenue near the shop.

Have you seen him?